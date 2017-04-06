Poisoned wifi signals can take over a...

Poisoned wifi signals can take over all Android devices in range, no user intervention required

Vulnerabilities in the Broadcom system-on-a-chip that provides wifi for many Android devices mean that simply lighting up a malicious wifi access point can allow an attacker to compromise every vulnerable device in range, without the users having to take any action -- they don't have to try to connect to the malicious network. Android updates are only available for "select devices" and can be up to two weeks away, or longer, depending on your carrier.

Chicago, IL

