Pick for public utility advocate has wireless industry ties

16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The governor's pick for the public's chief advocate for utility costumers has a history of ties to the wireless communications industry, from a free steak dinner to a stint lobbying for AT&T. Republican Gov. Paul LePage says that Democrat Barry Hobbins will serve the interests of utility customers and not special interests.

