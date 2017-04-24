Pick for public utility advocate has wireless industry ties
The governor's pick for the public's chief advocate for utility costumers has a history of ties to the wireless communications industry, from a free steak dinner to a stint lobbying for AT&T. Republican Gov. Paul LePage says that Democrat Barry Hobbins will serve the interests of utility customers and not special interests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC