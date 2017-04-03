PCI-E wireless network card isn't being recognized by m...3

PCI-E wireless network card isn't bei...

8 hrs ago

I have just bought an Edimax EW-7822PIC AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi PCI-E Adapter and installed it in a MSI H170A Gaming Pro Motherboard and it wont recognise it. The card is in the top PCI_E1 slot and a Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti in the PCI_E2 underneath.

Chicago, IL

