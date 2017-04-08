Park National Corp OH Acquires 1,200 ...

Park National Corp OH Acquires 1,200 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

