Odd Latency on Fixed Wireless Broadband1

Hey guys, I've been having some very very odd issues with my Fixed Wireless connection from Eastern Oregon Telecom, and I've attempted to talk to them about it and they're claiming it's a, "drawback of fixed wireless broadband" which I don't think is true. About every week or two they'll have an outage at the tower I'm connected to, and they need to go out to the tower and reset it, and my latency issues will disappear entirely for 3-4 days, which they have no explanation for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.