New Google Wifi version spotted at the FCC without ZigBee support
Google announced last month that its Google Wifi would launch in the UK at A 129, and while us Brits are just getting the company's router system, it seems the big G is already working on the next version. The router system operates on a mesh network which allows you to maintain stronger connectivity across your house, increasing coverage even in dead spots.
