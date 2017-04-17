New Google Wifi version spotted at th...

New Google Wifi version spotted at the FCC without ZigBee support

TrustedReviews

Google announced last month that its Google Wifi would launch in the UK at A 129, and while us Brits are just getting the company's router system, it seems the big G is already working on the next version. The router system operates on a mesh network which allows you to maintain stronger connectivity across your house, increasing coverage even in dead spots.

Chicago, IL

