Need help finding the right wifi adapter for my pc0

What I know so far: I was told the isp plan is 150mbps download/15mbps upload Router/source is one floor above me and I'm getting full bar connection on my mobile anywhere in my suite. The landlord did a speedtest on his mobile and hit 110mbps down and 15mbps up, forgot ping value I also did a few tests with my mobile hitting 40mbps down and 15mbps up 16-18ms ping Not sure what model of router is but the information given to me showed 2.4ghz and 5ghz passwords Not sure why my mobile was topping out at 40mbps but i figure its either he put a cap on my download or my mobile is the bottleneck.

