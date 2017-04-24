Need help finding the right wifi adap...

Need help finding the right wifi adapter for my pc0

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tom's Hardware

What I know so far: I was told the isp plan is 150mbps download/15mbps upload Router/source is one floor above me and I'm getting full bar connection on my mobile anywhere in my suite. The landlord did a speedtest on his mobile and hit 110mbps down and 15mbps up, forgot ping value I also did a few tests with my mobile hitting 40mbps down and 15mbps up 16-18ms ping Not sure what model of router is but the information given to me showed 2.4ghz and 5ghz passwords Not sure why my mobile was topping out at 40mbps but i figure its either he put a cap on my download or my mobile is the bottleneck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) Apr 20 no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,661,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC