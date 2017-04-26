nbn fixed wireless trial achieves gigabit speeds
The trial, which was conducted in Ballarat, Victoria, recorded a downlink rate of 1.1Gbps and an upstream rate of 165Mbps by using carrier aggregation that fused seven carriers in the 3.4GHz spectrum and four carriers in the 2.3GHz band. As part of the demonstration nbn said it had also delivered trial peak speeds of 400Mbps/55Mbps, 250Mbps/50Mbps and 100/40Mbps, by using a range of carriers in the aforementioned bands.
