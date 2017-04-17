Master & Dynamic creates 'new geometr...

Master & Dynamic creates 'new geometry of sound' with the A770 wireless speaker

If style is as important to you as sound, then Master & Dynamic's A770 might be the wireless speaker for you. Wireless speakers are handy, and can offer some surprisingly good sound from a small package depending on the model, but they almost always lean toward the boring side in terms of design.

