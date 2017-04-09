Locate your dog from anywhere in the world
Our canine companions are as important to us as our human children and as such, pet parents like to know where their dog is at any given time. We've seen Bluetooth enabled pet tags that can alert you when your pet leaves a designated area, but the LINK AKC Smart Collar looks like it could be the ultimate pet tracker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gadgeteer.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC