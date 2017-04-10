Libre Wireless Technologies Supplies ...

Libre Wireless Technologies Supplies Media Syncing Platform to...

Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc. , a leading embedded WiFi and Wireless solutions provider, has been chosen by Lenbrook International, manufacturer of respected high fidelity audio brands NAD Electronics, PSB Speakers and Bluesound, to implement Googles popular Chromecast built-in platform into the worlds first high fidelity amplifier. The NAD C 338 HybridDigital Integrated Amplifier, launched earlier this year, is the first NAD product to contain Libre Wirelesss LibreSync media streaming modules and software platform, which includes Googles Chromecast built-in for Audio.

