Libre Wireless Technologies Powers Award Winning ADX Inc. RIVA...

Even as their new WAND Series of multi-room "+" speakers are prepared for launch, RIVA is winning significant industry praise as well as awards. At this year's CES show, the RIVA ARENA and RIVA FESTIVAL speakers were each named CES 2017 Innovation Award Honorees and received the 2017 Mark of Excellence Award for the Multi-room Audio/Video Product of the Year category.

