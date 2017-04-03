Lawrencetown's new highspeed WiFi service gets big thumbs up

The group heading up a highspeed internet project in Lawrencetown got a packed house, a thank you, and a big round of applause March 27. The Lawrencetown Community Economic Development Co-operative Limited, along with the Lawrencetown Village Commission, hosted a broadband internet pre-launch update at the library - but the co-op is already hooking up homes to their WiFi signal. Public Works chairman Brian Reid, along with the co-op's Lynn Roscoe, chaired the meeting, explaining that the driving force behind the project was lack of broadband access and lack of service levels for businesses in the village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.