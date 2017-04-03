Lawrencetown's new highspeed WiFi ser...

Lawrencetown's new highspeed WiFi service gets big thumbs up

The group heading up a highspeed internet project in Lawrencetown got a packed house, a thank you, and a big round of applause March 27. The Lawrencetown Community Economic Development Co-operative Limited, along with the Lawrencetown Village Commission, hosted a broadband internet pre-launch update at the library - but the co-op is already hooking up homes to their WiFi signal. Public Works chairman Brian Reid, along with the co-op's Lynn Roscoe, chaired the meeting, explaining that the driving force behind the project was lack of broadband access and lack of service levels for businesses in the village.

