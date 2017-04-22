Judges panel gives ringing boost to Berkeleya s cell phone disclosure ordinance
A federal court panel has chimed in on Berkeley's cellphone disclosure ordinance, finding that it does not violate the First Amendment. Passed by the Berkeley City Council in May 2015, the ordinance mandates a notice to people buying and leasing cellphones in the city that reads in part: "To assure safety, the Federal Government requires that cellphones meet radio frequency exposure guidelines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC