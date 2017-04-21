Italy's EOLO selects Intracom for fiv...

Italy's EOLO selects Intracom for five-year wireless broadband rollout

Athens-based wireless solutions vendor Intracom Telecom has been selected to provide equipment for a five-year network rollout by Italian wireless broadband operator . Intracom will supply its point-to-multipoint WiBAS-Connect solution for EOLO's network deployment, which will target residential and business users in suburban and rural areas of Italy.

