Italy's EOLO selects Intracom for five-year wireless broadband rollout
Athens-based wireless solutions vendor Intracom Telecom has been selected to provide equipment for a five-year network rollout by Italian wireless broadband operator . Intracom will supply its point-to-multipoint WiBAS-Connect solution for EOLO's network deployment, which will target residential and business users in suburban and rural areas of Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Thu
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC