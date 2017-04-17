Intel 300 series chipsets to have integrated USB 3.1 and Gigabit WiFi
Asian tech site BenchLife published a chart that compares the feature set of the current Intel 200 series with the upcoming Intel 300 series. The latter will be launched later this year and will support the upcoming 14nm Coffee Lake and 10nm Cannon Lake processor architectures.
