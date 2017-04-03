Hospital merger compels upgrade in wi...

Hospital merger compels upgrade in wireless networks

Read more: Health Data Management

Growing demands for wireless connectivity, ranging from Internet of Thing devices to patient expectations for Wi-Fi access, prodded Toronto-based Scarborough and Rouge Hospital to upgrade its networks. In December, the organization-recently formed through a merger-decided to expand wireless capabilities dramatically, selecting a gigabit wireless network from Aruba, owned by Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

