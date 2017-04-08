Harris (HRS) Announces Stock Repurcha...

Harris (HRS) Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

13 hrs ago

Harris declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program, which permits the company to buyback $1 billion in shares on Thursday, February 2nd, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases.

