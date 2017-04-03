Google takes on Amazon as Google Home and WiFi arrive in the UK
GOOGLE'S LATEST HARDWARE has hit the UK today with both Google Home and Google WiFi going on general sale. Google Home , which launched in the US last year, is the company's answer to Amazon Echo with Google Assistant, already available on Pixel phones, taking the place of Alexa.
