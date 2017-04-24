Free wifi plan backed by MEP committee
The EU is planning to spend 120 million to increase the number of cities and villages that offer free wifi The European Parliament's industry committee rallied behind a plan to set up an EU wifi investment fund on Tuesday , paving the way for negotiations with national governments. MEPs supported a legislative text which amends the original plan by the European Commission on several points, but largely backed the principle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC