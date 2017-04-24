Free wifi plan backed by MEP committee

13 hrs ago Read more: EUobserver

The EU is planning to spend 120 million to increase the number of cities and villages that offer free wifi The European Parliament's industry committee rallied behind a plan to set up an EU wifi investment fund on Tuesday , paving the way for negotiations with national governments. MEPs supported a legislative text which amends the original plan by the European Commission on several points, but largely backed the principle.

