Free WiFi from O2 coming to London this year
CTIL in cooperation with O2 have been awarded a contract to provide a free WiFi network to businesses, visitors, and residents within London's Square Mile. The City of London Corporation has announced that O2 will be begin offering a free access public WiFi network within the confines of the Square Mile.
