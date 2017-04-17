FCC Releases Draft Item on Streamlini...

FCC Releases Draft Item on Streamlining Wireless Infrastructure Deployment

On March 30, 2017, the FCC released a draft of a combined Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Notice of Inquiry designed to facilitate and accelerate the deployment of advanced wireless broadband service. The draft Notice was released in tandem with a notice focused on wireline broadband networks discussed here , and is part of Chairman Pai's new practice of sharing drafts of items scheduled for a vote at the next FCC open meeting.

