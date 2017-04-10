Dallas's 156 tornado sirens hacked an...

Dallas's 156 tornado sirens hacked and repeatedly set off in the middle of Saturday night

If you've ever witnessed an emergency siren test, you know how terrifying these things are: engineered to be bowel-looseningly urgent, to pierce through any sense that it's probably just a misfire, to motivate you to drop everything and rush for the emergency shelters, equally useful for tornadoes and incoming ICBMs. So when a hacker set off all 156 of these sirens more than a dozen times between 11:30PM on Saturday and 3AM on Sunday, it threw the city into chaos, sparking 4,400 911 calls.

