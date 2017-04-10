Dallas's 156 tornado sirens hacked and repeatedly set off in the middle of Saturday night
If you've ever witnessed an emergency siren test, you know how terrifying these things are: engineered to be bowel-looseningly urgent, to pierce through any sense that it's probably just a misfire, to motivate you to drop everything and rush for the emergency shelters, equally useful for tornadoes and incoming ICBMs. So when a hacker set off all 156 of these sirens more than a dozen times between 11:30PM on Saturday and 3AM on Sunday, it threw the city into chaos, sparking 4,400 911 calls.
