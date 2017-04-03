CyberGhost VPN launches the Safe WiFi Project - A Hospitality Industry Premiere
CyberGhost VPN launches the Safe WiFi Project aiming to generate risk-free revenue for the Hospitality, Travel-oriented and Foodservice industries CyberGhost VPN has successfully launched the Safe WiFi Project: the first online security program generating revenue for brick-and-mortar partners which offer Free WiFi services to their customers. The pilot phase was implemented in 2016, together with Lagardere Travel Retail.
