CyberGhost VPN launches the Safe WiFi Project - A Hospitality Industry Premiere

17 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

CyberGhost VPN launches the Safe WiFi Project aiming to generate risk-free revenue for the Hospitality, Travel-oriented and Foodservice industries CyberGhost VPN has successfully launched the Safe WiFi Project: the first online security program generating revenue for brick-and-mortar partners which offer Free WiFi services to their customers. The pilot phase was implemented in 2016, together with Lagardere Travel Retail.

