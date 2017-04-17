cve-2016-8727
An exploitable information disclosure vulnerability exists in the Web Application functionality of Moxa AWK-3131A Wireless Access Point. Retrieving a series of URLs without authentication can reveal sensitive configuration and system information to an attacker.
