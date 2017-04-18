CPUC Rulemaking Opens Door to Revisit Impacts of Wireless in Public...
The California Public Utilities Commission just opened a proceeding that may redefine the rights of wireless providers and wireless infrastructure providers to use utility poles and public rights of way. In addition, the CPUC took the unusual step of reaching out to local governments to participate - directing that notice of the Order be served on all California counties and incorporated cities and towns, as well as requiring outreach efforts to local government associations.
