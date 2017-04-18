CPUC Rulemaking Opens Door to Revisit...

CPUC Rulemaking Opens Door to Revisit Impacts of Wireless in Public...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The California Public Utilities Commission just opened a proceeding that may redefine the rights of wireless providers and wireless infrastructure providers to use utility poles and public rights of way. In addition, the CPUC took the unusual step of reaching out to local governments to participate - directing that notice of the Order be served on all California counties and incorporated cities and towns, as well as requiring outreach efforts to local government associations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) 22 hr no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,456,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC