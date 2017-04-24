Companion mobile app exposed Hyundai cars to potential hijacking
The mobile application that accompanies many Hyundai cars exposed sensitive information that could have allowed attackers to remotely locate, unlock, and start vehicles. The vulnerability was patched in the latest version of the mobile app released in March but was publicly disclosed on Tuesday.
