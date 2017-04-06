Comcast unveils wireless service, Xfi...

Comcast unveils wireless service, Xfinity Mobile,a

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Comcast unveils wireless service, Xfinity Mobile, for $45-$65 a month Comcast unveils wireless service, Xfinity Mobile, for $45-$65 month Check out this story on ydr.com: http://usat.ly/2oEAl4S The cable and Internet provider spelled out the details Thursday on the wireless service that CEO Brian Roberts announced last September would be coming. The new branded Xfinity Mobile service as it is called leverages Verizon Wireless's network and launches mid-year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,108,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC