Comcast unveils wireless service, Xfinity Mobile,a
Comcast unveils wireless service, Xfinity Mobile, for $45-$65 a month Comcast unveils wireless service, Xfinity Mobile, for $45-$65 month Check out this story on ydr.com: http://usat.ly/2oEAl4S The cable and Internet provider spelled out the details Thursday on the wireless service that CEO Brian Roberts announced last September would be coming. The new branded Xfinity Mobile service as it is called leverages Verizon Wireless's network and launches mid-year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC