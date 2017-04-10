Comcast Multi-Gig Atlanta Site Signs 16 New Customers
Comcast Business said it has signed 16 new business customers inside The Battery Atlanta, and several others nearby as the advanced network that will power the Atlanta Braves' new ballpark and mixed use development nears completion. Recent customer additions include Mizuno USA, The Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, and The Omni Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC