Comcast Multi-Gig Atlanta Site Signs ...

Comcast Multi-Gig Atlanta Site Signs 16 New Customers

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

Comcast Business said it has signed 16 new business customers inside The Battery Atlanta, and several others nearby as the advanced network that will power the Atlanta Braves' new ballpark and mixed use development nears completion. Recent customer additions include Mizuno USA, The Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, and The Omni Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,209,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC