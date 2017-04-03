Cisco issues variety of security warn...

Cisco issues variety of security warnings on wireless gear

Cisco warned of a variety of vulnerabilities - from letting attackers issue DDOS attack to making devices unexpectedly reload -- in some of its wireless access point and LAN gear. The only critical alert came for vulnerability in Cisco Wave 2 Aironet 1830 Series and Cisco Aironet 1850 Series Access Points.

