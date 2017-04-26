Can an app really track you after you delete it? Digital 'fingerprinting' on phones is a practice that's risen into the public eye after a report on Uber. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://usat.ly/2q4Udvl It's possible for app developers to identify an iPhone after the app's been removed, but Apple has set stricter privacy limits on what they can do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.