Brecksville joins Cleveland lawsuit opposing state law on micro-wireless equipment

10 hrs ago

Brecksville has joined Cleveland and about 80 other communities in a lawsuit challenging new wireless-network legislation passed by the Ohio General Assembly last year. Senate Bill 331 regulates state-of-the-art, smaller telecommunications devices - known as "micro-wireless" or "small-cell" equipment - and how cities can restrict them.

