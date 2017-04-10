Bose boasts its 360-degree Revolve and Revolve+ are its best Bluetooth speakers yet
If Bose's latest Bluetooth speakers back up the company's claims, they could force others in the industry to re-examine their 360-degree sound solutions. Bose's Bluetooth speakers are known for packing surprising amounts of volume into relatively small packages, but the company isn't content to rest on its laurels.
