Bluetooth speaker deal: UE Roll 2 is $55 at Amazon - CNET

Best Buy has sporadically had some big discounts on Logitech's UE Roll 2 Bluetooth speaker, and now Amazon has matched the low price for this flying-saucer-shaped wireless speaker that's also fully waterproof. You can pick it up in blue or green for $55, or $45 off its list price.

