Benu Networks Issued 4th Key Patent for Virtual Service Edge Platform

Benu Networks, a leading provider of innovative virtual network solutions that enable service providers to rapidly create and deliver next generation IP services, today announced the issuance by the United States Patent Office of a patent that covers virtualized network cloud functionality. Patent number 9,503,94 B2 highlights just some of the innovative advancements in Benu Networks' Virtual Service Edge , a software platform that enables the rapid creation and delivery of next-generation IP services over a converged infrastructure.

