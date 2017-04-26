BCE lowers benchmark earnings estimate for 2017 following MTS takeover
The parent of Bell Canada has lowered its benchmark earnings estimate for this year in revised guidance issued this morning ahead of the company's annual shareholders meeting. BCE Inc. is now estimating its full-year adjusted earnings per share will be no higher than $3.40 per share, which is below the low end of its previous estimate issued in February.
