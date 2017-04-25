AT&T sheds more lucrative wireless cu...

AT&T sheds more lucrative wireless customers in 1Q

10 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

AT&T Inc. on Tuesday said it lost more of its most lucrative wireless customers during the first three months of the year as the country's biggest mobile carriers try to lure customers from each other with offers of unlimited data plans. Most people already have a cellphone, and the four major wireless carriers have launched the unlimited plans and other features in a bid to poach customers from their rivals.

