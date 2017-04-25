AT&T launches Fixed Wireless Internet...

AT&T launches Fixed Wireless Internet in Georgia; expanding to 17 more states this year

14 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

AT&T has announced the availability of its new Fixed Wireless Internet service for rural and underserved locations in Georgia, in the first wave of its Connect America Fund commitment to serve over 400,000 locations by the end of 2017 and over 1.1 million locations by 2020. AT&T Fixed Wireless Internet will expand to 17 more states this year, namely: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

