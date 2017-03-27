AT&T is building a new cell network that'll give cops and firefighters priority in a crisis
The federal government has tapped the nation's second-largest cellphone carrier to build a first-of-its-kind wireless network - one that promises to help firefighters, police and medical workers more easily communicate in the event of a major emergency. The 25-year contract announced Thursday directs AT&T to build and maintain the network, which is known as FirstNet and is unprecedented in its level of sophistication and scale.
