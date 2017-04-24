Apple Patents Long-Range Wireless Charging
Apple is exploring the idea of using a variety of different frequencies-including millimeter waves-to send power to consumer electronics. A US patent granted to Apple this week shows that its engineers are experimenting with wireless charging, a feature that's found its way to many phones and tablets but not Apple's iPhones and iPads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PC Magazine.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC