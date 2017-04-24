AMBER wireless unveils AMB2621 Bluetooth Smart Module
AMBER wireless GmbH, a Wrth Elektronik eiSos Group company, offers an extremely compact and energy-saving wireless module - the AMB2621 Bluetooth Smart module. As a special feature, beside standard control with UART commands, smartphones or other devices can be connected to form a module by initializing with the AMB2621 is a 2.4 GHz BLE wireless module based on the Bluetooth Smart 4.2 standard, sized just 11 x 8 x 1.8 mm, offered with or without integrated antenna.
