Amazon's 15 best daily deals: TV back...

Amazon's 15 best daily deals: TV backlighting, Roomba, WiFi extender, BeatsX W1 earbuds, more

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Boy Genius

If you thought yesterday's roundup of Amazon's best daily deals was good, just wait until you see what we have in store for you today. Highlights include the TP-Link Smart Plug and TP-Link Smart Plug Mini which still have a secret sale going , the lowest price ever on Apple's BeatsX wireless earbuds , an awesome multi-color TV backlight kit , cord-free wireless earbuds for $40, a 128GB USB-C flash drive for under $32, a $20 Wi-Fi range extender , $100 off the best Roomba out there, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) Apr 20 no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16) Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,553,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC