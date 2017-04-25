Amazon's 15 best daily deals: TV backlighting, Roomba, WiFi extender, BeatsX W1 earbuds, more
If you thought yesterday's roundup of Amazon's best daily deals was good, just wait until you see what we have in store for you today. Highlights include the TP-Link Smart Plug and TP-Link Smart Plug Mini which still have a secret sale going , the lowest price ever on Apple's BeatsX wireless earbuds , an awesome multi-color TV backlight kit , cord-free wireless earbuds for $40, a 128GB USB-C flash drive for under $32, a $20 Wi-Fi range extender , $100 off the best Roomba out there, and more.
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
