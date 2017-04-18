Amazon's 12 best deals: Beats wireles...

Amazon's 12 best deals: Beats wireless headphones, Bose Bluetooth speaker, Alexa smart plug, more

If you thought yesterday's daily deals were good, just wait until you see what we have for you on Tuesday. Highlights from today's best Amazon bargains include the lowest prices ever on Beats Solo3 wireless over-ear headphones and Powerbeats3 wireless in-ear headphones , a nice discount on one of the best Bose wireless speakers ever, 14% off everyone's favorite Alexa-enabled smart plug , truly wireless earbuds for $40, an entire PC stuffed into a device the size of a flash drive , the most bad ass waterproof flood light you've ever seen, and much more.

Chicago, IL

