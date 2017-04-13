Amazon's 12 best daily deals: Nintendo Switch games, WiFi range extender, Echo Dot deal, much more
We've got plenty of hot daily deals for bargain hunters to check out today, and it all starts with 20% off a bunch of new Switch games that were just announced at Nintendo Direct, including Splatoon 2 and ARMS . Other highlights from today's batch include a great Wi-Fi range extender for just $18, a rare $20 discount when you buy three Echo Dots , $50 off Photoshop Elements 15 and Premiere Elements 15 , an unlocked flagship Android phone for $300, a waterproof Bluetooth speaker , and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC