Amazon's 12 best daily deals: Nintendo Switch games, WiFi range extender, Echo Dot deal, much more

We've got plenty of hot daily deals for bargain hunters to check out today, and it all starts with 20% off a bunch of new Switch games that were just announced at Nintendo Direct, including Splatoon 2 and ARMS . Other highlights from today's batch include a great Wi-Fi range extender for just $18, a rare $20 discount when you buy three Echo Dots , $50 off Photoshop Elements 15 and Premiere Elements 15 , an unlocked flagship Android phone for $300, a waterproof Bluetooth speaker , and more.

Chicago, IL

