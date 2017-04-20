Aircharge Announces Wireless iPhone C...

Aircharge Announces Wireless iPhone Charging Case for BMW iDrive Ecosystem

Aircharge and BMW have teamed up to offer a customized wireless charging case for iPhones to take advantage of the new in-car wireless system that debuted in the BMW 5 Series Sedan earlier this year. The BMW 5 Series Sedan was one of the first cars to include wireless CarPlay support , allowing iPhones to integrate with the BMW iDrive ecosystem over Bluetooth instead of a Lightning cable.

