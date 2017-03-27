A former Microsoft intern got his Yal...

A former Microsoft intern got his Yale classmates to apply for...

18 hrs ago

Did you notice that at no point does anyone actually say what the Hub is, or does, or that it doesn't actually seem to be for anything? Or that when they talk about "SmartListen" technology, the Hub doesn't actually do anything? If you answered yes, that puts you above the classmates of the Yale students who made the video - who apparently didn't realize that it's all a big joke, and actually started applying for jobs at this very fake startup. Chirikjian was coming off of an internship with Microsoft in the Seattle area.

Chicago, IL

