10 Vulnerabilities Discovered in over 20 Linksys Smart WiFi Routers Potentially Allowing DoS Attack

Multiple models of Linksys Smart Wi-Fi Routers have vulnerabilities that might be exploited to create a botnet, security researchers at IOActive warn. The flaws could be abused to overload a router and force a reboot, deny user access, leak sensitive information about the router and connected devices, or change restricted settings.

