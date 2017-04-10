10 Vulnerabilities Discovered in over 20 Linksys Smart WiFi Routers Potentially Allowing DoS Attack
Multiple models of Linksys Smart Wi-Fi Routers have vulnerabilities that might be exploited to create a botnet, security researchers at IOActive warn. The flaws could be abused to overload a router and force a reboot, deny user access, leak sensitive information about the router and connected devices, or change restricted settings.
