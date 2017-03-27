Years After 9/11 Chaos, U.S. to Build Wireless Network for Police, Firefighters
The Trump administration on Thursday is expected to announce a $6.5 billion deal with AT&T Inc. to build a nationwide wireless broadband network for first responders, a project that was proposed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks but has struggled to get off the ground. The decision is a major step forward for FirstNet, as the program is called, though it still faces challenges.
