Ye!!s Air Twins Launches on Indiegogo as True Stereo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

March 10, 2017 - Ye!!, an innovative gadget developer based in Hong Kong, announced the launching of Air Twins campaign on Indiegogo today. The Air Twins is designed with fashion lifestyle in mind and included features such as power bank and one tap setup to provide users with seamless and simple music experience.

Chicago, IL

