Wireless internet expansion planned in Lewis County following grant award

With a boost from $6.4 million in state funding, a wireless internet provider plans to expand service to several new areas of Lewis and surrounding counties over the next couple years, starting with Lake Bonaparte and Chase Lake. “Our expansion is planned for 2017 and 2018, with all of our 2017 construction being focused on completing our main backbone that will be our core infrastructure in Lewis County,” according to a release from Mohawk Networks, Hogansburg.

