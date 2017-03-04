Wireless internet expansion planned in Lewis County following grant award
With a boost from $6.4 million in state funding, a wireless internet provider plans to expand service to several new areas of Lewis and surrounding counties over the next couple years, starting with Lake Bonaparte and Chase Lake. “Our expansion is planned for 2017 and 2018, with all of our 2017 construction being focused on completing our main backbone that will be our core infrastructure in Lewis County,” according to a release from Mohawk Networks, Hogansburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC